Radish and Pear Slaw Recipe

Servings: 6
Prep time: 20 minutes
Total time: 1 hour
Ingredients
20 radishes, bulbs thinly sliced, greens chopped
½ head Napa cabbage, thinly sliced
3 tablespoons fresh lime juice
3 tablespoons rice wine vinegar
2 teaspoons honey
⅓ cup|80 ml toasted sesame oil
kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
1 asian pear, quartered and thinly sliced
⅓ cup|25 grams crispy shallots
Directions
- Place the sliced radishes, the greens, and the cabbage in a bowl of ice water for 10 minutes.
- Meanwhile, make the dressing: Whisk the lime juice, rice wine vinegar, and honey in a large bowl. While continually whisking, slowly stream in the sesame oil until emulsified. Season with salt and reserve.
- Drain the radish and cabbage and pat dry, then add to the bowl with the dressing. Add the pear and toss to combine. Season with salt and pepper and refrigerate for 30 minutes.
- To serve, transfer to a platter or bowl and top with the crispy shallots.
