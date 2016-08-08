Rae Sremmurd and Lil Jon Throw a Party with Fluffy Shorts, Snakes, and the Alien from ‘Alien’

Having a nice morning, were you? Gradually easing yourself into the day with your third coffee and hoping that maybe nothing too drastic would happen, is it? Well, sorry, but Rae Sremmurd and Lil Jon dropped a video last night while you were busy being hungover and it’s all the best kinds of ridiculous. As you can probably guess based on the information that Rae Sremmurd and Lil Jon are present, this video involves a party. A relentless, neon-lit, incredibly sexy party. Among those in attendance are: a pair of spectacular fluffy peach shorts, a snake (not Taylor Swift), the alien from Alien, and many, many butts. Behold, the three kings of the turn up living their best lives.