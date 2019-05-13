‘Rage 2’ Just Makes Us Want to Play 2016’s ‘Doom’ Again

With Austin away, it’s time to whip this long podcast into shape by, uh, spending two hours with Rob, Patrick, and Cado discussing the disappointing Rage 2 and the questionable ethics of spoiling Final Fantasy VII in 2019? Naturally. In the strategy corner, Rob explains his best attempts to destroy an empire in Imperator: Rome, while Cado updates us on why Destiny Is Good Again, and Patrick explains the “charm” of A Plague Tale: Innocence, a game where you use rats to eat your enemies alive. OH. ALSO. DETECTIVE. PIKACHU.

