Travel issues are par for the course in any walk of life. But when you’re slated to pay tribute to one of the greatest rock bands of all time, you’d do anything possible in order to make it. However, Tom Morello was horribly caught up in the flight delays and cancellations that kept him from honoring Iron Maiden at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

In a post on Instagram, he revealed that he was one of many impacted by the FAA ordering a ground stop across the US. To make up for the horrible news, he shared a video of himself playing “The Trooper” with his son Roman. Check it out below:

Videos by VICE

According to Guitar World, Tom Morello was slated to join an all-star cast of rockers for a take on “The Trooper”. Metallica’s Kirk Hammett and Robert Trujillo joined Jack Black, St. Vincent and John 5 in the lineup. Moreover, Morello’s Rage Against The Machine bandmate Brad Wilk was manning the drums for the night’s proceeding.

For what it’s worth, Morello wasn’t alone in missing the honors. Iron Maiden themselves missed out due to their lengthy world tour. Currently, they’re in Australia, rocking out for all the fans there.

Tom MOrello Misses Out on The Opportunity to Honor Iron Maiden at Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

For Iron Maiden, it seems like the English heavy metal band is slowly winding down their careers after their induction. After all, they sold half of the rights to their band away to Pophouse Entertainment. Now they own half of the band’s publishing and master rights, as well as their name, image, and likeness.

With those rights, the Swedish entertainment company added Iron Maiden to their roster with KISS, Cyndi Lauper, and Tina Turner. They plan to continue their legacy by centering around their mascot Eddie through a variety of means.

As for Tom Morello, he’s currently ushering in the next era of rock guitarists by putting his son Roman in the spotlight. However, he’s firmly against the idea that it’s all nepotism because he feels like Roman is even better than he is.

“There’s a lot of great players out there, but I’ll put my kid up against anybody. He has something that I didn’t have, which is an ear. I had to fight forever because I had zero natural ability, so it took me maybe 10 years to find my voice. But Roman Morello has got an ear and has a natural [internal] jukebox,” Tom Morello argued.

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation