Ragnar The Motorcycling Viking is the Saddest Man

Ragnar, a man who dressed up like a viking and drove a big honking motorcycle at Minnesota Vikings games, is sad as hell. His absence at Sunday’s home opener for the Vikings was conspicuous (to Vikings fans) and no one seems to have an answer why. All we have to go by is this cryptic status update from his Facebook account, which accompanied a picture of the saddest viking holding a giant battle axe in front of televised football game you will ever see (above).

It doesn’t feel right sitting at home. This is not by my choice…I don’t make those decisions..At this point it was made for me.

I miss all my fans and your support …let’s all stay positive as we move forward.

Ragnar has been involved with Vikings football since 1993 and was recently joined by another mascot who apparently shares a more respected role with the organization. “[S]ince 2007, he had been coexisting alongside newer mascot Viktor (who is in the official Vikings media guide in the staff section, while Ragnar is not).” The Vikings have not yet addressed Ragnar’s absence.

Poor Ragnar, man. Let’s remember the good times and ride the thunder between our thighs to Valhalla.

