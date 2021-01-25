Ragu and Pecorino Arancini Recipe

Prep time: 20 minutes, plus overnight soaking

Total time: 1 hour and 30 minutes

Makes: 34

Ingredients

for the ragu:

3 tablespoons olive oil

1 medium yellow onion, diced

1 sprig rosemary, leaves minced

8 ounces|225 grams ground beef

8 ounces|225 grams pork sausage, casings removed

⅓ cup|80 ml red wine

1 cup|260 grams tomato paste

kosher salt, to taste

for the arancine:

4 cups|815 grams arborio rice

kosher salt, to taste

2 sachets|2 teaspoons safflower or saffron pistils

2 cups|500 grams meat ragu

5 ¼ ounces|155 grams|1 cup Pecorino, preferably Pecorino primosale, cut into 1 ½ centimeter cubes

2 cups|275 grams (00) wheat flour

2 cups|230 grams plain breadcrumbs

peanut oil, for frying

Directions

Make the ragu: Heat the oil in a large saucepan over medium. Add the onion and rosemary and cook until soft, 2 minutes. Add the ground beef and sausage and cook, breaking up the pieces with a wooden spoon, until golden, 7 to 8 minutes. Add the red wine and cook until reduced by half, about 1 minute, then add the tomato paste and cook until thick, 5 minutes. Season with salt and cool completely. Make the arancini: Soak the saffron in 2 spoonfuls of warm water overnight. The next day, discard the pistils and save the water. Bring 5 cups|1.18 liters of water to a simmer in a large saucepan over medium-high. Add the rice and season with salt. Lower the heat to maintain a low simmer and cook, stirring often, until al dente, about 30 minutes. Add the saffron water and stir to combine. Lay the rice in an even layer on a sheet tray to cool. Once the rice has cooled and using wet hands, form into 36 (2 ounce|60 gram) balls. Fill each ball with about 1 tablespoon of ragu and 1 cube of cheese. In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour and 2 cups|100 ml cold water. The batter should be quite thick, similar to a crepe batter. Place each arancine in the batter, then roll it in the breadcrumbs. Heat 2-inches peanut oil in a large saucepan until a deep-fry thermometer reads 350°F|180°C. Working in batches, fry the arancini until golden on the outside, about 5 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer to a paper towel-lined plate and season with salt, then serve.

