Raheem Sterling Scores Two Goals in One Minute to Lead Man City to Victory

Raheem Sterling got Manchester City level with Borussia Mönchengladbach in the 80th minute and then gave City the lead in 81st minute on a lovely little goal. David Silva somehow won a header against Andreas Christensen and sent it ahead for Wilfried Bony. Bony tracked it down, nutmegged his defender and, laid it off for Sterling, who just opened his body up to the ball and flicked a curling shot with his right foot.

Bony also set up Sterling on the equalizer one minute earlier, with a slicing pass. Sterling did the opposite this time, he opened his body up and punched the ball in with his left foot. Bony also added a goal of his own in for a 4-2 City win, and Champions League group win.



