Raid in Saint-Denis: France At War (Dispatch 3)

Five days after Islamic State militants killed 129 people in a series of coordinated terror attacks across Paris, the French capital remains on edge. On Tuesday, the Eiffel Tower was evacuated because of a bomb scare, police on the scene told VICE News. Heavily armed cops and soldiers cordoned off the area for several hours, while tourists took selfies and watched from surrounding buildings.

Early Wednesday morning, security forces raided a building in the north Paris suburb of Saint-Denis in search of the suspected architect of the attacks. Seven people were arrested in the operation and two killed, including a female suicide bomber blew herself up.

Nevertheless, life in Paris continues. VICE News spoke with Parisians who had gathered to watch the France-England soccer match — in a pub just around the corner from one of Friday night’s bloody attack sites.

