‘RailGods of Hysterra’ Is a Favorite, and CEO and Lead Designer, Saverio Caporusso, Dishes on What Makes It So Unique (Interview)

Every once in a while, a game comes out that you just can’t stop thinking about. It could be the subject matter. There could be a really neat gameplay mechanic that no other game has. Sometimes, it’s all of the above. RailGods of Hysterra sank its fangs into me rather quickly when I went hands-on with it earlier this year. After countless updates, it keeps getting better. This Early Access survival game is something special, and I had the chance to speak with Saverio Caporusso, CEO and Lead Designer on RailGods of Hysterra, about what makes this one worth keeping an eye on.

Screenshot: Troglobytes Games

The premise of ‘RailGods of Hysterra’ is interesting. Where did the idea of a train that loves the taste of human flesh come from?

Since RailGods of Hysterra is set in a Lovecraftian-inspired world, the concept of a monstrous, otherworldly locomotive required to traverse desolate wastelands felt like a natural fit. Of course, she demands blood and sacrifice to keep moving. While human flesh is certainly on the menu, we didn’t want to limit the horror to just that. Players can offer several sacrifices to keep the engine’s infernal cogs turning, including enemies and eldritch abominations.

Rather than confining players to a singular location, ‘RailGods of Hysterra’ does things a little differently. What went into the design process of making the train our home?

In RailGods of Hysterra, our home travels with us. Due to the symbiotic bond with the RailGod we nurture, the train is our sanctuary where we return not just to stash our loot but, mainly, to cleanse the characters from the effects of the Madness that plagues the outside world.

Also, worshipping our RailGod isn’t just thematic, as it’s key to unlocking powerful God-Keeper abilities that shape the journey.

On the other hand, talking about expanding our base, it’s crucial to acquire extra flatbeds to have extra space for workbenches, chests, and new carriages to build piece by piece.

Screenshot: Troglobytes Games

I know that ‘RailGods of Hysterra’ is planned to be in Early Access for roughly 6 months to a year before its official launch. But there’s one thing on my mind: controller support. Do you have a rough timeframe of when this will be available for all the folks who want to play on the go?

Full controller support is planned to be part of our next content update. Stay tuned!

Speaking of Early Access, how does community feedback help shape ‘RailGods of Hysterra’ in this phase of its development? I see that the Digital Vortex team is rather active on Reddit. But how do you plan on implementing this feedback?

Staying true to the spirit of Early Access, we’re committed to actively listening to our community and evolving RailGods of Hysterra based on player feedback. Whether it’s minor quality-of-life improvements or major content updates. We see each suggestion as a milestone in our shared journey with players. Consistently working to ensure that every update meaningfully enhances the game and reflects our dedication to delivering the best possible experience.

Screenshot: Troglobytes Games

What do you, personally, think helps separate ‘RailGods of Hysterra’ from the rest of the survival/crafting genre? There are a lot of unique elements to the game, from the theme to the locations, but I’d love to hear your thoughts on it.

Among the many Lovecraftian-themed games, RailGods of Hysterra is one of the few where the Great Old Ones have already won, and their presence is felt throughout the world. In this setting, survival is not just physical but also psychological. That is where the Madness mechanic becomes essential.

Madness is more than just a number on the screen. It directly impacts gameplay. As your character’s sanity declines, they may forget to carry essential items like food, bandages, or ammunition. As Madness increases further, exploration becomes more difficult and unpredictable. While certain items can help manage it, true recovery only happens by returning to your base and the RailGod. This restores your clarity and often grants new abilities.

Another key difference lies in the structure of the game. In many survival and crafting titles, players spend valuable time building temporary shelters and moving between locations. In RailGods of Hysterra, the train is your permanent home. This design choice helps players avoid the feeling of leaving something behind.

How did the team at Troglobytes Games settle on the graphical style of ‘RailGods of Hysterra’? It’s a game that’s extremely dark, dirty, and grimy, while also being incredibly charming in its own right. I love the stylistic choices the game took, and I’d love to hear how the team got there.

We were coming from two very different projects, each with a distinctive art style (HyperParasite was a neon-soaked ’80s inspired game, while Edo no Yami featured much more realistic graphics), so when we first approached the new project (RailGods of Hysterra), we had to sit down and look around at similar titles. What we found was that most survival games out there were using realistic or even photo-realistic graphics. We wanted RailGods to emerge among the competitors, especially with such a theme (Lovecraft’s works). At the same time, we wanted the game to cater to a broader pool of players, so we decided to settle for a not-so-realistic visual style, while keeping all the necessary details to tell the story we wanted to tell and recreate a dystopian, post-apocalyptic version of the 1920s.

We wanted all the dark, dirty, and grimy details to still be there, while not trespassing into splatter and gore. So, the characters are kinda stylized in proportions, but still feature detailed textures and materials. The same goes for props and environments.

The design of the RailGods themselves is somewhat Lovecraftian and disturbing. But in a good and charming way, so that a broader player base can enjoy it.

Screenshot: Troglobytes Games

If you’re able to share, is there one particular feature during the Early Access period that you can’t wait for players to experience?

We have completely reworked the building system to give players maximum freedom to express their creativity and shape the world in a way that reflects their vision and style.

While the survival/crafting genre tends to stick to PC, some of the heavier hitters are slowly making their way to consoles. Can fans expect an opportunity to pack up their train and head to a new home in the future?

Right now, we’re fully focused on making the best possible experience in PC Early Access. A PlayStation 5 version is already planned, and we’re definitely exploring other console platforms, but we’ll talk more about that when the time is right.

Screenshot: Troglobytes Games

If there were one piece of advice you could give to players embarking on this journey to help them survive, what would it be?

Make sure you always have plenty of bandages and food to withstand the time away from the train. Try to reach the first town to receive quests and unlock rewards.

Consult the Compendium regularly to plan your journey, craft and equip the finest armour, and prepare both melee and ranged weapons. Combine these with your unholy Dark Gifts to unleash devastating power on your foes.

Yet, diverse creatures populate the lands of Hysterra. If the odds are against you, hop back on the train to head to the next location.

I always enjoy hearing stories about the development of games. Are there any memories, funny stories, or anything you’d like to share about the development of ‘RailGods of Hysterra’ with our readers?

At one point in development, there was an item called the Whispering Stone that players could collect. The idea was that it would whisper cryptic advice or random insults. To speed up testing, the developers used a quick auto-generator to create placeholder phrases. The result? A mix of poetic nonsense and unintentional comedy. One of the most infamous lines: “The train devours not the weak, but the punctual.”

The team burst out laughing and started consulting the stone for decisions. “What does the stone say about what we should eat today?” became a running joke in meetings. Though the feature was eventually scrapped for being too absurd (and completely unhelpful), the stone lived on internally as the team’s “eldritch rubber duck.”

I would like to thank CEO and Lead Designer, Saverio Caporusso, from Troglobytes Games for taking time out of his busy schedule to chat with me about RailGods of Hysterra.