This Artist Will Color-Blast Your City with Rainbows

Architects know that a splash of color can completely redefine a facade, but Ramzy Masri downright drowns buildings in ecstatic rainbows that make them nearly unrecognizable. Masri—a graphic designer, not an architect—uses his tablet to transform New York City’s public spaces from bland to glam with the goal of uplifting his nearly 10K Instagram followers. “New York can be a rude, lonely place and I hope my images give folks a different perspective on that,” the artist tells The Creators Project.
“I love taking the grand architecture of my city and reimagining what it might look like if it was brightly painted,” Masri continues. His technique is half-observation and half-intervention. “Generally I look for repetitive elements like columns, windows, or stairs. These details take well to ‘rainbowifying’ since a clear sequence of colors can be photo-imposed,” he explains.
The series is part of a philosophy Masri calls Design Activism. The point of his art is to increase the net positivity in the universe. “I think there’s an inherent joy in the work, I have a blast recoloring the images and I think that comes through to my audience. It’s about imagination, fantasy and optimism,” he says. “It’s proof that perspective is everything, and that you can truly find joy in even the most banal situations. Also, its worth mentioning that I’m proudly gay, and I think there’s something punk about reclaiming and re-envisioning the world as a giant pride parade.” When he’s not using his own photos of New York’s skyline, Masri teams up with foreign photographers to spread his colorful take on architecture to other cities in a series called #spectrumedit.
Below, Masri offers a few selects from his repertoire.
Follow Ramzy Masri on Instagram here and visit his website here.
