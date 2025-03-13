‘Rainbow Six Siege X’ Is the Biggest Change to the Game, but Longtime Fans Aren’t Exactly Convinced Yet

It’s been nearly 10 years since Rainbow Six Siege released. It seems that Ubisoft isn’t ready to abandon this one just yet. While fundamental changes have rocked Siege countless times throughout its development? It seems like Rainbow Six Siege X will be the biggest change to date. A new game mode, new features to the base game, and a graphical facelift to bring it into the next generation. It all sounds great on paper. But, longtime fans are still eager to see what else they could have done in place of this update.

Screenshot: Ubisoft

Sure, It May Look and Play Better, but Is ‘Rainbow Six Siege X’ Enough at This Point?

Formally announced today, Rainbow Six Siege X is looking to revitalize the aging game. Giving it a fresh coat of paint, alongside a few new game modes and maps. Fundamentally, it’s going to be the same tactical game players have grown to know and love over the past decade. But a few QoL features, such as Advanced Rappelling, will make the game feel a bit smoother. Plus, it seems like RSSX will be “free to access.” Meaning that some features may be locked behind a paywall, but more players can access the game for free.

Videos by VICE

Play video Video via Ubisoft on YouTube Video via Ubisoft on YouTube

It looks like little bits and pieces of XDefiant have made their way into this Rainbow Six Siege update, and that’s not a bad thing. A new 6v6 mode sounds interesting, and like something I’d want to check out with my friends. Proper gun inspection is finally available, too. But for an update this big, some fans don’t feel like all of the build-up and hype behind it was required. And to an extent, I’d agree. I hope that Ubisoft continues to expand the 6v6 mode. Because right now, one map sounds like agony, especially with the way that Siege players have the uncanny ability to memorize a map.

It’s still far too early to judge, however. The Rainbow Six Siege updates Ubisoft is making, free of charge, seem meaningful enough to warrant a big event such as this. If anything, I’d love to see the amazing “Terrorist Hunt” make its return. As a staple of the Vegas franchise, it was originally available in Siege. Give us some single-player content, or PVE, and fans will be happy. I can guarantee that.