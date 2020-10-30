It’s Raining Money: Man in China Detained After Throwing Cash Out of Building

Money doesn’t grow on trees but unsuspecting people from one city in China recently found that sometimes, they could fall out of the sky.

A video has gone viral on Chinese social media for showing banknotes seemingly raining down from the sky onto the streets of Chongqing, in Southwestern China. The post claimed that the cash was thrown out of a helicopter but local media later reported that a man, identified only as 29-year-old Bai, actually threw the money off a 30th floor window. Authorities said Bai was “in a trance” at the time after allegedly taking methamphetamine.

The sight of money flying in the sky caused a traffic jam as passers-by and drivers stopped to catch some of the banknotes. The incident reportedly happened on Oct. 17 and police arrested Bai following the commotion, The Guardian reported. According to a statement from the Shapingba District Police, Bai had been detained for the alleged drug use and is undergoing treatment. The case was also under investigation.

It is unclear how much money Bai had tossed out.

While a showering of cash is certainly rare, this wasn’t the first time it happened. Last year, a man in Southeastern China caused a frenzy on the street for flinging more than 100,000 yuan ($14,965) in the air after having a bad day at work. In 2018, a man was also detained in Hong Kong after making it rain HK$100 ($12.90) notes in the Sham Shui Po neighborhood of Kowloon.