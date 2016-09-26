In Great Movies, When It Rains, It Pours

It could be tears getting lost in it, soliloquies from Hamlet being recited in it, battles being fought beneath it, or the source of Gene Kelly’s singing, dancing, and splashing—whatever it is, rain can be one of the most cinematic of weather phenomena. It can be romantic, despairing, foreboding, dramatic, empowering, or liberating. It has to be a downpour, though, which it always is in the movies. You don’t quite get the same desired effect from a light drizzle, as editor Antonio Maria da Silva pays tribute to in his latest video, which features many iconic movies and scenes—Blade Runner, Taxi Driver, Alvin and the Chipmunks—all set to nothing less than “Singin’ in the Rain.”

We get to see characters kissing in it, shouting in it, looking pensive in it, fighting in it, dying in it—the fight scenes are particularly effective set to the rousing finale of the song—and by grading the films with the same colors, Silva ties the many different genres and decades of movie-making together. It also reiterates just how effective the rain trope can be, whether it’s an over-the-top choreography or just a lone figure or two. At the climactic end, Silva adds in his own bullet-time-style effects, plus a tongue-in-cheek nod to Rain Main, in this deluge of an ode to cinematic water droplets.

Videos by VICE

Check out the video below.

Visit Antonio Maria da Silva’s YouTube channel here for more of his work.

Related

Vancouver Gallery Hosts the History of Mashup Art

It’s 300 Famous Movie Dance Scenes—in Under 5 Minutes

[NSFW] Kubrick and Hitchcock’s Worlds Collide in a Flawless Mashup