Rally of the Ruling Party: Burundi on the Brink (Dispatch 6)

Thousands of jubilant supporters attended a campaign rally for Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza and his CNDD-FDD party in Cibitoke Province on July 17, in what is expected to be one of his last public appearances ahead of Tuesday’s controversial election.

Nkurunziza has been pushing ahead with his controversial bid for a third term — despite pressure from regional leaders, the international community, months of deadly violence in the capital of Bujumbura, and an aborted coup d’etat led by the his former ally, Godefroid Niyombare.

Videos by VICE

VICE News attended the rally, and spoke with a former high-ranking official of Burundi’s ruling party, who is now living in exile in Rwanda.

Watch “Nighttime Violence in Bujumbura (Dispatch 5)”

Watch previous dispatches from Burundi

Threat of Violence Doesn’t Dampen the Campaign Festivities In Burundi