Ralo Enlists Shy Glizzy and Premieres “Dear Your Honor”

Ralo’s Diary of the Streets II is looking to be a worthy sequel to last years excellent project. The newest track he’s shared off the tape, “Dear Your Honor,” is a heartfelt DJ Plugg-produced plea to the judges he’s been in front of for the various crimes he’s committed in his life. Shy Glizzy, coming off an exceptional sequel himself in Young Jefe 2, adds a great verse himself giving the track a similar feel to his critically acclaimed “Funeral.”

When asked why it’s important to have songs like “Dear Your Honor” on the mixtape, alongside more lighthearted songs like “Flexing On Purpose,” Ralo answered:

“I aim to give the streets what their missing. ‘Dear Your Honor’ is real life situation and sharing what I’ve been though is my hook. It’s cool to mix it up with songs like ‘Flexing On Purpose’ and having the hottest hip-hop artists feature. Diary of the Streets II takes you on a journey from start to finish.”

All in all, Diary of the Streets II is looking like it has a chance to be a breakthrough project. Stream the track below.