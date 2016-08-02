Ralo Recruits Young Thug, Lil Uzi Vert, and 21 Savage for Ultra Flashy “Flexing on Purpose”

When Ralo and Young Thug teamed up for the Diary of the Streets cut “I Know” at the back of last year, they were burying the hatchet in public. The two Atlantans had been open about their long-standing beef growing up and their newfound ability to work with each other. Shit, Ralo even said he tried to shoot at him: “I couldn’t wait to kill him,” he said. “I couldn’t wait to shoot him. Now I can’t wait to kick it with him.”

The two teamed up again, this time alongside Lil Durk, on I’m Up’s “My Boys” back in February this year, and now, in advance of Ralo’s upcoming Diary of the Streets II project, out August 30, they’ve got together once more on “Flexing on Purpose.” This time they’ve got Lil Uzi Vert and 21 Savage onside as well.

It connects, in parts. Ralo explained to Complex that the track is heavy on the Family Values side of his “Famerica” concept. It’s about “family, loyalty, making it out the struggle, and most importantly [bringing] family back to America in a positive light” which is all cool and posi and maybe evident in like an eighth of the track. Whatever the values, when Ralo opens up with lines like “I cannot ever be celibate / I cop more shots than the president,” and Uzi is on top of the hook it all rolls along. Young Thug’s verse isn’t his strongest, but he still pulls out a Willow and Jaden Smith reference for kicks. 21 Savage sounds like he’s barely paying attention, but some slick production and a swift return to Uzi’s hook reels it all back in, just about.

Either way, it’s a good indication of where Ralo’s going right now and a pretty good reason to keep an eye out for Diary of the Streets II when it drops at the end of the month. Check it out below and read our interview with Lil Uzi Vert right here.

