Ramen Peanut Noodles Recipe

Servings: 1

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

¼ cup|60 grams creamy peanut butter

2 tablespoons soy sauce

1 tablespoon dark brown sugar

1 (4.2-ounce|120-gram) package ramen noodles

2 tablespoons canola oil

½ small yellow onion, thinly sliced

5 ounces|145 grams frozen broccoli, defrosted

¼ cup|40 grams roughly chopped and toasted peanuts, plus more to garnish

1 tablespoon toasted sesame seeds, plus more to garnish

Directions

In a small bowl, whisk together the peanut butter, soy sauce, sugar, and 3 tablespoons water until smooth. Set aside until ready to use. Bring a small saucepan of water to a boil and cook the noodles until just soft, 2 to 3 minutes. Drain, and set aside. Heat the oil in a large wok over medium-high. Add the onion and cook until golden, 2 to 3 minutes. Add the broccoli and cook until slightly golden, 2 to 3 minutes more, then add the reserved peanut sauce and noodles, plus 2 tablespoons water. Toss to combine, then toss in the peanuts and sesame seeds. Transfer to a bowl and garnish with more peanuts and sesame seeds.

