Ramen Peanut Noodles Recipe

Servings: 1
Prep time: 15 minutes
Total time: 30 minutes
Ingredients
¼ cup|60 grams creamy peanut butter
2 tablespoons soy sauce
1 tablespoon dark brown sugar
1 (4.2-ounce|120-gram) package ramen noodles
2 tablespoons canola oil
½ small yellow onion, thinly sliced
5 ounces|145 grams frozen broccoli, defrosted
¼ cup|40 grams roughly chopped and toasted peanuts, plus more to garnish
1 tablespoon toasted sesame seeds, plus more to garnish
Directions
- In a small bowl, whisk together the peanut butter, soy sauce, sugar, and 3 tablespoons water until smooth. Set aside until ready to use.
- Bring a small saucepan of water to a boil and cook the noodles until just soft, 2 to 3 minutes. Drain, and set aside.
- Heat the oil in a large wok over medium-high. Add the onion and cook until golden, 2 to 3 minutes. Add the broccoli and cook until slightly golden, 2 to 3 minutes more, then add the reserved peanut sauce and noodles, plus 2 tablespoons water. Toss to combine, then toss in the peanuts and sesame seeds. Transfer to a bowl and garnish with more peanuts and sesame seeds.
