Ramen Noodles with Clam Sauce Recipe

Servings: 1

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 25 minutes

Ingredients

1 (4.2-ounce|120-gram) packages dried ramen noodles

2 tablespoons olive oil

¼ teaspoon chile flakes

2 garlic cloves, thinly sliced

1 shallot, thinly sliced

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

⅓ cup|70 ml dry white wine

1 (6.5-ounce|184-gram) can chopped clams, with their juices

3 tablespoons unsalted butter, chilled and cubed

1 lemon, halved

2 tablespoons flat-leaf parsley, roughly chopped

Directions

Bring a small saucepan of generously salted water to a boil. Add the ramen noodles and remove from the heat. Cover and let sit for 3 minutes, then drain, reserving the noodles. Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium-high. Add the chile flakes, garlic, and shallot and cook until the garlic and shallot are just golden, about 2 minutes. Add the wine and the clams with their juice and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to maintain a simmer and cook until reduced by half, about 3 minutes. Add the butter, one cube at a time, waiting for each to slowly melt and emulsify into the sauce before adding the next. Add the cooked ramen noodles and parsley and squeeze in half of the lemon. Season with salt and pepper and toss to combine. Cut the remaining lemon half into wedges and serve alongside the noodles.

