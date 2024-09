Moments after being subbed on, Ramires Santos do Nascimento opened up his silo to launch a fucking rocket into the top left shelf in the 79th minute. Good thing, too: Mourinho’s boys seemed destined to lose 2-0 to perennial table-middlers Newcastle United.

The goal started Chelsea’s two-goal run in 8 minutes, and earned them a point. History books were ready to ink Newcastle in for an upset, but Mourinho had no plans for that whatsoever.