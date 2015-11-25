Rams Wide Receiver Stedman Bailey in Critical but Stable Condition After Being Shot in the Head

St. Louis Rams wide receiver Stedman Bailey was shot in the head while sitting in a car with other family members, including children, in Miami Gardens, Florida, Tuesday night. He was taken to Aventura Hospital Trauma Center, where he remained overnight. According to reports, his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, but he is scheduled to undergo surgery today.



According to Miami Gardens police, Bailey, his cousin Antwan Reeves, and three other people—including two children—were sitting the car “when another vehicle arrived and opened fire.” Bailey was shot twice in the head. According to Ian Rapoport, Reeves was also shot several times while attempting to shield the children in the car, and his injuries are life-threatening.

Bailey was recently suspended four games for violation of the NFL’s substance abuse policy, so he was back home and not with the team. The Rams released a statement saying that they spoke to Bailey, and noted that he is in critical but stable condition. The police investigation into the shooting is ongoing.