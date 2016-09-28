Rank/Xerox Return With More Jittery Post Punk

​Rank/Xerox​ are a San Francisco post-punk band that began around 2009 after David West moved from Perth, Australia, to the Bay Area and hooked up with Kevin McCarthy, and Jon Shade.

They released a number of small run EPs, a split with friends Grass Widow and a self-titled LP on Make a Mess Records in 2011. After a European tour in 2013, the band have remained largely quiet as members, particularly West (Rat Columns, Liberation, Lace Curtain and Total Control), concentrated on other projects.

Berlin label adagio 830​ have announced that they are set to release Myth, a four-song Rank/Xerox EP and cassette tape in early 2017.

Take a listen to “Zero Hour”, a track from the EP, below.

Though West grew up on a farm in rural Western Australia, the sounds of “Zero Hour” like most of Rank/Xerox’s music is tight, claustrophobic and anxious. The perfect post punk jitters, that includes abstract lyrics, and the off-kilter rhythms.

‘Myth ‘will be available Jan 2017 on ADAGIO830.

