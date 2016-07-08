Raonic Upsets Federer in Thriller to Reach Wimbledon Final

Milos Raonic defeated tennis legend Roger Federer in the 2016 Wimbledon semifinal on Friday, becoming the first Canadian ever to reach a Grand Slam singles final.

The 25-year-old Raonic is currently the highest ranked Canadian tennis player at No. 7 in the world, and he has been playing his best tennis as of late. Raonic’s hard work finally paid off Friday, as the Canadian handed Federer, ranked No. 3 in the world, his first loss in a Wimbledon semifinal, beating the Swiss great 3-2 in an intense back-and-forth affair.

After Raonic dominated the first set 6-3, Federer came back to win the next two sets 7-6 and 6-4, putting Raonic on the brink of his third Grand Slam semifinal loss. But Raonic was not done yet, taking a hard-fought fourth set 7-5 to set up a win-or-go-home final. Raonic dug deep in the final set, showing incredible heart and skill, finishing off Federer 6-3 en route to a historic win.

The ultimate goal for Raonic has always been winning a Grand Slam title, and on Friday the Canadian inched closer than ever to that goal by defeating the seven-time Wimbledon champion.

Raonic will face the winner of the other semifinal between Tomas Berdych and heavy favourite Andy Murray, who currently sits No. 2 on the world rankings.

