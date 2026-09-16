Rap Star Releases Bizarre Remix of Ella Langley’s ‘Choosin’ Texas’ After Weeks of Floating the Idea

If you’ve been in public at all in the last calendar year, you’ve likely heard “Choosin’ Texas”. The cozy country smash hit by Ella Langley has absolutely dominated the Billboard Hot 100, occupying the chart for almost an entire calendar year. It has a warm, 80s Nashville glow you’d expect from all the country classics. Everyone has seemingly heard the record in some capacity—Drake included.

In fact, he showed up to a show in Arkansas to support Ella Langley personally. He grinned and sang giddily to every word, eventually blowing a kiss and applauding her performance. Then, he kept teasing a potential remix with the country star, leading so many people to wonder what that could possibly sound like.

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A snippet at a DJ set and a “not-so-short film” later, we finally have an idea of what Drake’s take on “Choosin’ Texas” sounds like. During the stream of his strange, funny Fear of Missing Out, Drake premiered the remix with the assistance of Don Toliver.

Unfortunately, I was hoping it sounded a little sillier and more ridiculous than it turned out. Instead of seeing the Toronto MC try his hand at country aesthetics, he remanufactures the record into a pretty drab, vaguely R&B interpolation of the song. Mixed with Don Toliver’s jarring vocals, it makes for a truly bizarre mashup.

Drake is ‘Choosin’ Texas’, but I Don’t Love It

Currently, the entirety of Fear of Missing Out is marked private on his YouTube. A series of music videos, new song teasers, reflections on his career, and deranged skits filled the bulk of the video in something he called “self-funded surrealism” in a lengthy post on Instagram.

“A story about making the absolute most of it all in one summer. Credit to nobody but the members. Here’s some life advice before you watch,” Drake wrote. “Nobody is coming to save you. You must use each day to decipher who you love and trust and march forward with them. I hope this serves as motivation to make that call, take that trip, drop that song, open that shop, see your parents, leave that relationship or stay in it forever, spend the bread, get some more etc.”

Additionally, Drake said he’s trying to make music videos matter again in the age of short-form content. “They keep saying our genre is dying. Videos don’t matter. Nobody is watching nobody is listening. I still care. As much as I did on the set of ‘Best I Ever Had’. So be kind and rewind,” he added.

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