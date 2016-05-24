Rafael Nadal Hits Ridiculous Tweener and Even His Opponent Had to Laugh

What a shot ! Quel coup de génie de Rafa #RG16 https://t.co/UNcocMCnlc

— Roland Garros (@rolandgarros) May 24, 2016

Rafael Nadal cruised to victory in his opening-round match against Australian Sam Groth at the French Open earlier today, winning in straight sets 6-1, 6-1, 6-1. It wasn’t just a decisive victory, though; it had some style, too. Serving at 15-0 with a 4-1 lead in the third set, Nadal had to chase down a lob from Groth and the only possible shot he had was a hail mary between his legs. He smoked it down the line as Groth headed to the net for an outrageous passing winner.

The shot drew a huge ovation from the crowd, which Nadal sheepishly acknowledged, almost apologizing for his play not unlike Michael Jordan shrugging off his sixth three-pointer in Game 1 of the 1992 NBA Finals against the Blazers. Groth was also a bit sheepish, but it was more acceptance than apology. What can you do against the Clay Court King when he’s hitting shots like that?

