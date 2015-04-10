Raphaella and Zed Bias 2-step Us Into the Weekend

Garage and sunshine are unusual bedfellows, but a bit like Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett, as soon as you hear them together the whole thing makes sense. So as you wind up your work and study for another week, stick on your flip-flops and crack open that supermarket bought pre-made Mojito, get involved with this Thump exclusive remix courtesy of 2-step producer Zed Bias. The track he has reworked is a slinky number by rising artist Raphaella, a singer self-described as making UK indie-pop with Persian sprinkles, and is sure to bring your weekend in with a bassy bounce.



