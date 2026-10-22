Rapper Admits He Had to Apologize to Famous Singer After Dating Her Mother

Yung Gravy is no stranger to causing a stir. Maybe one of his wildest moments was when he briefly dated Addison Rae’s mom, Sheri Easterling, back in 2022. The pair made a big splash when they showed up at the MTV VMAs together.

The “oops!” rapper reflected on this time of his life during an October 2026 appearance on Bunnie X’s podcast, Dumb Blonde. At one point, Bunnie asked Gravy if he and Rae ever spoke about him dating her mother. He confessed that, while they eventually did, he didn’t initially discuss his plans with her.

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“Yes,” he replied. “At the time, I mean, I was so busy that I didn’t even, like, ask.” Gravy explained that he feels like he could have given Rae a more proper heads-up. “I didn’t really think that I should ask for permission. Which, I guess, I don’t know if I needed it, because her mom can do her own thing. But like afterwards, [Rae] was like, not happy about it.”

“Time went on,” he continued. “I think a couple months later I talked to her, I’m like, ‘Yo, sorry if that made you—put you in a rough spot or whatever.’ Because it did bring more attention to her dad doing all this s**t. They were already being all crazy, but she was fine with it in the end.” Not long after Adison Rae’s parents divorced, her dad—Monty Lopez—reportedly posted some uncomfortable public messages to Gravy and Easterling on social media.

Regarding the 2022 VMAs date that Yung Gravy and Easterling had, the rapper explained, “I didn’t really think it would go that big. It started because—just at that time, the algorithm or whatever was really working well for me if I just hit on moms, just stitching videos. It was so easy. I miss those days. Stitch a video, hit on a famous mom, it blows up.”

After Easterling’s divorce, they “just played back and forth a bunch, and people loved it,” Gravy clarified.

“Then I started actually just talking to her on the phone. She’s really cool. So when I got asked to perform at the VMAs, her ex-husband had been talking s**t a ton,” Gravy remembered, “and was like trying to get me to go fight him.”

Yung Gravy eventually spoke candidly with Addison Rae about his relationship with her mother

“I was like, I’m above that,” the rapper admitted. “I’m not trying to actually take time to respond to this guy. I’m not gonna have internet beef. But then, when I had the opportunity to perform at the VMAs, I was like, ‘Well, bringing his ex-wife as a date would be cool.’”

Ultimately, the pair kind of hit it off, and ended up dating for a short time.

“That was really big,” he said, “I mean, obviously it’s Addison Rae’s mom, and she’s massive too, but we were kinda like PDA aggressive at the show and everything.”

“Like it was—I think for both of us it was a little bit of a premeditated PR move, but it was also just fun. It was kind of like a little bit of revenge for her; it was kind of like just a good social moment for me. I’m single at the time, and then we actually had a blast. We were together in New York for three days, just like walked around town.”

Finally, when asked if he and Easterling ever slept together, Yung Gravy confirmed that they did.

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