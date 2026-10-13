Rapper and Reality Star Dead at 29 After Shooting, Woman Arrested

Tragic news struck the family, friends, and fans of rapper and reality TV star Kash. In a report from Fox KTVU 2, she passed away at 29 years old after a shooting in downtown Oakland.

Currently, not much is known regarding the exact details of the tragedy. Officers reportedly responded to calls at around 1:30 am, when the late TV star was found suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to a hospital shortly afterward, but died at the facility. A woman based in Richmond has been arrested in connection to the shooting, as the police department investigates what led to the tragedy and why it happened.

Videos by VICE

Born Mackayla Paige, Kash was best known for her time on shows like “Real West Coast Baddies,” “RoomH8z” and “Young & Reckless”. Friends and family described her as the life of the party in any setting. “Oh my God, she was so fun. Was she not hella fun? Oh my God, this girl was so fun. She had us everywhere,” one of her friends, Poodah, shared with the news outlet.

Additionally, the late Mackayla Paige had serious visions of becoming famous and successful. Whether in reality TV or business, she worked hard to make it big.

Reality TV Star Kash Passed Away at 29 Years Old After Fatal Shooting in Oakland

Her cousin Nicky Clayton shared with KTVU 2, “She still had morals, don’t get me wrong. She wanted to be a reality star. She [wanted] to start her own business, she was modeling for a lot of companies, and she really wanted to do makeup.”

The tragic shooting took everyone by surprise, with her cousin getting teary-eyed, recalling how Kash had just been with family earlier that day. “She was chilling. She was with family. So she supposed to be good. I don’t know what transpired, but I know she’s supposed to be here,” Clayton said.

Meanwhile, her friend Poodahh reflected on what giving Kash was like as a person. She was somebody who would push her to be the best, most successful version of herself. As a result, her death hit especially close to home.

“She pushes me to be better every day. She sees when I’m not giving it my all, and she pushes me to be what she knows I could be,” Poodahh said. “I’m sorry for all of our loss, because she’s a star.”

Photo via Instagram/@spoilmewitkash