Rapper Arrested on New Charges Just Hours After Being Released From Prison

On November 2, 2026, a Louisiana rapper completed nearly all of his 60 month prison sentence for a firearm charge. FG Famous, whose real name is Mark Amos IV, walked free for several hours before being taken into custody again.

On that same day, but later that evening around 11:41 pm, Amos was taken into custody by the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office on racketeering charges. These date back to February 6, 2024, when Amos and 15 others were indicted for allegedly running a drug enterprise network. They alleged that this network included money laundering, drug trafficking, illegal gun possession, attempted murder, and murder.

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This is an entirely separate case from the one that put Amos behind bars. Amos served time for an arrest that occurred back in 2022, after a high-speed chase. On July 7, 2022, police in Bogalusa, New Orleans attempted to pull Amos over. Instead, Amos sped away from police in his Corvette through residential neighborhoods at speed of over 100 miles per hour. It soon turned to an on-foot chase through the neighborhood where Amos hid under a porch. Police located Amos and arrested him, finding over 500 grams of marijuana and two guns in his possession. One of which was a stolen 9mm pistol.

Background of the LOUISIANA Rapper

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Mark Amos IV was born on August 1, 1998. The rapper is primarily associated with the rap scene in Bogalusa, Louisiana, located in Washington Parish. He became known for his frequent collaborations with his cousin JayDaYoungan. Together, they’ve penned multiple tracks such as “Stick Up”, “My Brotha”, and “Back 2 Back”. Tragically, JayDaYoungan was shot and killed in July 2022, leaving Amos devastated. He penned the tribute track “In Da Name Of 23” for the late rapper.

Under the name FG Famous, he released his debut album, Against All Odds, on January 31, 2018, through Zero to 60 Entertainment. He released four more albums ahead of his 2022 arrest.

His last album before his prison sentence was released six months prior to his arrest. He released Head Young’n In Charge, Pt. 2, a follow-up to his 2018 sophomore release, in January 2022. Amos release on November 2 led many fans to anticipate a return to his rap career. Fans were shocked to learn that just hours later, Amos was taken into custody once again on separate charges. With this, FG Famous’s career is still on hold as he continues to face serious legal issues.

Photo credit: YouTube/FG Famous