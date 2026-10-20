Rapper Arrested While Wearing Superhero Costume After Fake Gun Call

In one of the strangest moments of 2026, West Coast rapper Blueface was arrested in a superhero costume. In a report from TMZ, someone made a call to the authorities about a man pointing a gun at someone in Santa Clarita, California. Ultimately, they determined that it was a swatting call and that there was no need for alarm. However, he made the whole operation a lot more difficult by delaying their investigation. Meanwhile, he stayed dressed as a superhero the entire time, insisting no guns were involved.

By the end of the investigation, authorities brought Blueface into jail for refusing to follow police orders. His fiancée, Chrisean Rock, was spotted on the streaming service Kick, trying to communicate with police officers about the whole ordeal. Afterward, he was released when they eventually determined it was a swatting call.

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The Los Angeles MC, streamer, and boxer is currently on probation for his involvement in a 2022 shooting in Las Vegas. Due to this, he’s received numerous swatting calls while streaming, causing many to believe they’re being made by people watching.

Blueface Deals With Yet Another Swatting Call While Dressed in a Superhero Costume

For instance, back in August 2026, he was detained at gunpoint again by authorities. He was streaming on Kick while eating at King of Crabs seafood restaurant in Santa Clarita. Reports suggested “severe violence” while he was there with his then-girlfriend Nevaeh Akira and son. Once again, police released him shortly afterward after determining it was a swatting call.

In the video of him being handcuffed, even the officers understood that swatting has been a frequent occurrence for Blueface. Consequently, all parties involved acted calmly as they sorted out the confusion. Footage of that incident can be seen below:

Blueface got swatted again during a live stream over bogus 911 calls alleging an altercation between him and his newborn son's mother, Nevaeh. pic.twitter.com/ue3vul4Ok4 — livebitez (@livebitez) August 24, 2026

Similarly, another stream saw him lightly and jokingly kick Akira into a pool while she was still pregnant. She wasn’t distressed by the incident, reacting confused that she was even kicked when he said he did.

Later in the stream, police showed up to respond to the footage, asking if she had gotten into a physical altercation. She responded with a firm no before they clarified further. “Were you kicked today?” the officer asked. “Specifically, were you kicked in the stomach?” After another firm denial, the police left shortly afterward. Then, Blueface and Akira went back to receiving massages on stream.

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella