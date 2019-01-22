Rapper Chris Brown arrested in Paris after rape allegation, reports say

Rapper Chris Brown was arrested in Paris Monday on suspicion of rape, according to French police.



Officials told AP and Reuters that the singer was detained along with two other people — one of whom is the star’s bodyguard — after a 24-year-old woman filed a rape complaint.

French tabloid Closer says the complaint alleges that Brown raped the woman on Jan. 15 after meeting him at the Le Crystal nightclub, just off the Champs-Elysees.

She followed the singer to his hotel room at the Mandarin Oriental where she alleges Brown, his bodyguard and a third man took turns raping her.

The complaint was filed with police in a district in northwest Paris. Authorities can detain the singer for another 48 hours before having to decide whether or not to file charges.

The rapper was in the French capital for Fashion Week, posting multiple images of him at events in Paris on his Instagram account, including one posted Monday showing him at a nightclub

Brown has faced multiple legal problems linked to violence against women, and he pleaded guilty to the felony assault in 2009 of his then-girlfriend, Rihanna. He completed his probation in that case in 2015.

Brown’s publicist at Sony Music has yet to comment on the reports.

Cover image: Chris Brown performs at 2018 BET Experience Staples Center Concert, sponsored by COCA-COLA, at L.A. Live on June 22, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. ((Earl Gibson III/Getty Images for BET)

