Rapper Downplays DUI Arrest After Alleged Crash: ‘I Barely Tapped One Person’

It’s one thing to get a DUI, but to downplay the DUI is a whole other level of lacking accountability. This seems to be the case with a recent incident involving rapper Ski Mask The Slump God. On September 17, 2026, police arrested the rapper after a traffic stop in Florida. He was arrested for a DUI by a Florida Highway Patrol officer and booked into Broward County Jail. The rapper, whose real name is Stokeley Clevon Goulbourne, apparently hit someone with his vehicle either before or during the traffic stop.

The severity of the situation has been downplayed by the Fort Lauderdale rapper, who took to social media soon after the arrest. On September 19, he acknowledged his booking photo circulating online. He posted a message on his Instagram story, stating, “Bro, I’m literally at home watching the fights (UFC 331), like I’ve been home. It’s not that serious. I barely tapped one person, and I got out to check on them. Nobody was hurt. That sh*t was at 4 in the morning; I’ve been home.” Notably, Goulbourne didn’t address his mistake, completely downplaying the situation with seemingly no remorse for driving under the influence.

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As much as Goulbourne wants to downplay the incident, the Florida Highway Patrol certainly did not. He now faces five DUI counts, which involve alleged damage to property or another person. He also faces four reckless driving charges and one count of operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. His bond was set at nearly $9,000.

Who Is Ski Mask The Slump God?

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Ski Mask The Slump God is a 30-year-old rapper, legally known as Stokeley Clevon Goulbourne. In 2014, the Fort Lauderdale rapper co-founded the Members Only collective with fellow rapper XXXTentacion. In 2018, his single “Catch Me Outside” broke the rapper into the mainstream. Following this, his 2019 debut album Stokeley peaked at No. 6 on the Billboard 200 and No. 4 on the US Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. In 2024, he made a comeback with the single “Shibuya” from his sophomore album, 11th Dimension. After that, Goulbourne signed with Empire Distribution in early 2025 and released a sequel to his 2018 hit, “Catch Me Outside 2”.

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