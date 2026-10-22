Rapper Makes Shocking Request to Judge As Family Fights to Save His Life

On January 30, 2023, Tampa rapper Ace NH shot and killed his 22-year-old girlfriend, Alana Sims. The 22-year-old was pregnant at the time with a child that was originally believed to be the rapper’s. DNA evidence later indicated that the child wasn’t his. Sims also had an 18-month-old toddler in a nearby car seat during the shooting. The toddler was unharmed in the incident. Ace NH, whose real name is Billy Adams III, had recently been acquitted of an unrelated double-murder case just before the murder. He was arrested on February 8, 2023, for first-degree murder and killing the unborn child.

Prosecutors believe Adams lured Sims to the location because he wanted to continue a relationship with another woman. Initially, he believed the unborn child was his. In September 2026, Adams was found guilty of killing Sims and her unborn child. Following this conviction, an 8 to 4 vote from the jury recommended the death penalty.

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Adams Asks The Judge For The Death Penalty

Sometime in October 2026, Adams penned a letter to Judge Mark Wolfe, requesting the death penalty, going against what his defense team has advised. In the letter, as reported by Fox 13 out of Tampa, the rapper stated, “I don’t want my lawyers to present any mitigation or arguments at this hearing, and I am asking this court to sentence me to what the jury voted for.” He also added, “I don’t have a problem with the death penalty.”

He says it’s his own decision despite what his defense has advised. His decision isn’t uncommon in cases like this. The defense urged the jury to consider life without parole for the murder of the unborn child. They did, however, call for life without parole on the count of murder for Sims. For the count of murder of the unborn child, the jury is considering the death penalty.

Billy Adams III, known by his stage name Ace NH, will be sentenced on December 1, 2026. Before his 2023 arrest, Ace NH released four studio albums in a span of three years. His final album, Underground Icon, was released on February 1, 2026, just two days after the murders and only seven days before his arrest.

Photo credit: @acenh7111 via YouTube