Rapper Says Divorce Left Him Too Traumatized to Ever Want a Girlfriend

In the 1997 film Men In Black, there’s a scene where Will Smith mentions the old expression: “It’s better to have loved and lost than never to have loved at all.” To this, Tommy Lee Jones character K dramatically responds, “Try it.” It seems Shyne feels the exact same way. Since his divorce, the former rapper has no intention of a new relationship.

On October 9, 2026, Shyne appeared on Drink Champs to discuss his upcoming comeback album. In the interview, he told the hosts, “I still talk about the women. You know, I was recently divorced, separated for like five years, but I got divorced. My daughter’s mother, an incredible woman, a great co-parent, is actually here right now with my daughter.” He then quickly explains how they still take family vacations together.

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Shyne then makes the hosts, N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN, laugh when he awkwardly stutters, “As a bachelor, you know, I engage, um, with the opposite…sex.” The hosts and crew respond with roaring laughter as N.O.R.E. says, “That was the most anxious way to say ‘I’m still outside.’”

Shyne Explains Himself

Shyne gets real with the hosts, explaining, “After having been married and divorced, it was a very traumatic experience. Nothing against my ex-wife; as I said, she’s a wonderful woman. Someone deserves her more than I do, and she deserves the person that’s right for her. So it’s not ‘her fault, my fault’, but it’s traumatic nonetheless. Because you gave everything to a situation and it didn’t work out, I will never do that again.”

Shyne then reiterates, “Not because of her, but because I can’t afford that kind of trauma, can’t afford that type of devastation, investment, and attachment, and then someone changes. I change, you know, compatibility drifts apart. They don’t want to wake up to fight for it anymore. Not saying that’s what happened; I just know what could happen. And I never want to go through that again.”

Shyne’s Comeback Album Is Set For Release In November

Shyne had a successful rap career in the early 2000s. Born in Belize, he is the son of a Belizean Prime Minister who abandoned young Moses “Shyne” Barrow. His mother moved to New York, raising Shyne there in the 1980s and 1990s. It was there that Shyne took interest in hip-hop, and eventually climbed the ranks in the city.

In 2000, he released his self-titled debut album, peaking at No. 5 on the Billboard 200. At the time of the debut album’s release, Shyne was incarcerated for firing a weapon at a nightclub. In 2004, Shyne followed up with Godfather Buried Alive, which peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 and No. 1 on the US Top R&B/Hip-Hop Chart.

In 2009, Shyne was deported back to Belize. Following this, he was appointed the Belize Music and Goodwill Ambassador. In November 2020, he won the House of Representatives seat for Mesopotamia. He lost his seat in 2025 and has since returned to music. His comeback album, The Honorable, will be released on November 20, 2026.

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