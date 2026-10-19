Rapper Says He’s Locked in Solitary 23 Hours a Day As Mental Health Deteriorates

Southern rapper Pooh Shiesty continues to battle legal troubles before his career can take off. On August 7, 2026, Shiesty released his debut studio album, All Eyes On Shiest, after years of releasing compilations, mixtapes, and singles. Following an arrest in April 2026, the rapper released his debut album while still incarcerated.

Shiesty’s legal troubles date back to October 2020, when he was arrested in connection with a shooting in Bay Harbor Islands, Florida. In June 2021, he was arrested once again in connection with a different shooting in Miami. Later that month, Shiesty, whose real name is Lontrell Donell Williams Jr., was indicted on charges for the Bay Harbor Islands shooting. He pleaded guilty to federal conspiracy in January 2022. Williams was sentenced to five years and three months in prison. On October 6, 2025, Williams was released after serving only three of the five years.

Videos by VICE

On April 1, 2026, FBI agents in Memphis raided a home owned by Williams with search and arrest warrants. Agents arrested Pooh Shiesty, along with eight others in Memphis, Dallas, Nashville, and Atlanta. Among those arrested were Williams’ father and rapper Big30.

Allegedly, Williams and eight others robbed and kidnapped rapper Radic “Gucci Mane” Davis at a recording studio on January 10, 2026. Reportedly, they used intimidation tactics and an AK-style pistol to force Davis to sign a release from a recording contract. Others involved in the incident robbed two other victims, stealing their Rolex watches and jewelry. While Williams and the co-conspirators remain behind bars, their trial has been pushed back to February 22, 2027.

Shiesty Reports That He Is In Solitary Confinement

On October 15, 2026, Williams filed an emergency motion. He claims he’s been in 23-hour solitary confinement while incarcerated at the Rolling Plains Regional Detention Center in Haskell, Texas. The jail claims it’s for his own protection without providing any specific reason for this. Williams attorney has stated, ” Mr. Williams reports that the isolation is adversely affecting his mental health.” Additionally, his in-person family visitations have been restricted to only two hours per month, half of the four-hour minimum mandated by the Bureau of Prisons standards.

Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage