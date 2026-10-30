Rapper Says She Lost a Staggering 50,000 Followers After Revealing She Was Pregnant

Armani Caesar claims she lost about 50,000 followers after revealing that she was pregnant.

The Buffalo rapper recounted the situation during an October episode of Angela Yee’s Lip Service podcast. “My phone was going crazy. The comments was in shambles. I lost like 50,000 followers.”

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AllHip-Hop noted that Caesar explained that many of her followers are guys, which is one possible reason for the mass exodus of followers. However, she made it clear that she’s not worried about anything but being a good mom to her daughter.

Armani Caesar has always been a very direct voice in the rap industry. Back in 2022, she sat for a Sheen interview and discussed everything going on in her career at the time. At one point, she was asked about how she approaches fashion.

Armani Caesar is the mother of one child, born in 2024

“I think hip-hop is based on fashion,” she replied. “They go hand to hand. It’s always about the look and being unique. Expressing yourself through not only your words but how you look. It came hand to hand.”

“When I started my boutique, Armani’s Closet, I fell into it,” she continued. “It was something I was already doing. I was already getting dressed and taking pictures. We need to turn this into a business.”

The interviewer inquired how she had time to run her boutique and still maintain her music career. Caeser quipped with a laugh, “Girl, I’m still trying to figure that out myself.” She added, “I’m not gonna say it’s a struggle, but it takes balance. I’m learning stuff every single day. I got a little bit more help now, but either way, it’s something that I love to do.”

In addition to speaking about fashion, she also revealed “a couple” of books she was reading. The Game of Life and How to Play It by Florence Scovel Shinn was the first. The second was Outwitting the Devil: The Secret to Freedom and Success by Napoleon Hill. She then mentioned The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho, and another Napoleon Hill writing: Think and Grow Rich. “All those kinds of books,” Caser said. “Anything that’s gonna motivate me to get this bag and change my mindset from being negative to positive.”

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