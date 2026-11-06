Rapper Serving 80-Year Murder Sentence Announces New Album Recorded From Prison

Back in 2016, rapper Tay-K was arrested and charged with a home invasion and robbery that cost the life of a 21-year-old Ethan Walker. This occurred only two years after Tay-K launched his career as a member of the rap group Daytona Boyz. He was arrested in July 2026, but was released in January 2017 and placed on house arrest. Two months later, Tay-K, whose real name is Taymor Travon McIntyre, cut off his ankle monitor and fled from his home. This ignited a nationwide manhunt involving U.S. marshals.

Immediately after cutting off his ankle monitor, McIntyre fled to San Antonio, Texas. Ultimately, Tay-K spent three months on the run, even releasing a new song in the process. Not only that, the song was about him evading police. He released “The Race” on June 16, 2017, independently through his SoundCloud. Two weeks later, U.S. marshals caught up to Tay-K in Elizabeth, New Jersey, on June 30, 2017.

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Two years later, in July 2019, McIntyre was found guilty of the murder of Ethan Walker, though he claims he didn’t pull the trigger. He is currently serving a 55-year sentence as a result. Later that year, in November 2019, McIntyre was indicted on a separate murder of 23-year-old photographer Mark Anthony Saldivar. This alleged murder occurred while McIntyre was on the run back in 2017. He was later convicted and faces a sentence of 80 years in prison. He’s currently working on an appeal of this murder charge. Despite this, McIntyre continues to release new music.

Releasing A Full-Length Album From Prison

Since Tay-K has been riddled with legal issues since his career launched in 2014, the rapper hasn’t let that slow his momentum. Much like how he released “The Race” while actually on the run, he also released music while in jail back in 2017. His management released Santana World while the rapper was being held at Tarrant County Jail in Fort Worth, Texas.

It’s been recently announced that Tay-K plans to release another full-length album while still in custody. This time, he’s in prison. He’s currently at the John B. Connally Unit, a maximum-security prison in Karnes County, Texas. This announcement followed multiple individual releases throughout 2026. Additionally, he appeared on Dominic Fike’s latest album with a featured artist on the closing track, “Spotlight / Inner Child”.

The new album, #MonstersUnderMyBed, is set for release on November 13, 2026. It’s been preceded by three singles: “Punch You Down”, “Everywhere I Go”, and “Erupt”. Tay-K recorded the new record through phone calls with producers. Initially, there was speculation that he used AI to accomplish this. His management released raw vocal stems to prove legitimacy, which feature background noise at the Texas facility.

Photo credit: Instagram/tayk47shawty