Rapper Shawty Lo Killed In Car Crash

In unfortunate news, Bankhead, Atlanta rapper Carlos “Shawty Lo” Walker has tragically passed away during a car crash earlier this morning. According to police, his car went over a guardrail, hitting several trees before the vehicle caught fire. His passing was also confirmed by Lo’s manager on Instagram, Shawty Lo’s official Twitter account has also tweeted the news.

Shawty Lo was the​ founder of independent label D4L records and formerly a part of popular Southern hip-hop group D4L who rose the mainstream fame with the popular single “Laffy Taffy” and “Betcha Can’t Do It Like Me.”​ As well as a solo career that gifted us classics like “Dey Know” and ” Dunn Dunn.” We will update as more details are made available.