Rapper Shot Dead Just Hours After Attending Funeral for BloodHound Q50

Rapper Poohman, a presumed associate of BloodHound and DrillCity, was reportedly shot and killed in Chicago. He was 26 years old. Poohman’s death was rumored days before its confirmation.

According to a report from AllHipHop, the shooting occurred on the South Side of Chicago. Poohman was at a Citgo gas station on 76th and Cottage when he was approached by two men. At some point, the men brandished guns and opened fire. Poohman ran to his Dodge Challenger to try to get away. The alleged gunmen pursued him, and he eventually crashed his car. When police officers arrived on the scene, Poohman was dead.

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Notably, reports indicate that, just hours earlier, Poohman attended BloodHound Q50’s funeral in Merrillville, Indiana. The memorial reportedly had a significant police presence, considering the circumstances around Q50’s murder.

Few other details are available at this time. It’s probable that the police are still investigating.

Bloodhound Q50 was also shot and killed in Chicago in September 2026

Poohman’s murder comes roughly two weeks after BloodHound Q50—real name: Mikquale Cooper—was also killed in Chicago. Q50 was sitting in a vehicle outside a BP gas station located at 4248 S. Wentworth Ave. Police reported that, a little bit before 4 a.m., two cars pulled up. An altercation was sparked, and several people from each vehicle began shooting.

Q50 was hit in the chest and shoulder by bullets. First responders delivered medical treatment at the scene, but at 4:35 a.m. he was pronounced dead. This is according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

FOX Chicago spoke with a woman who claims to have been present. She asked not to be identified, but stated that she noticed the gunmen when they were approaching Cooper’s vehicle. The woman says she attempted to warn Q50 just before the first shots rang out.

The woman stated that she fled the scene when the gunfire began. She went on to allege that the suspects had some sort of seat belt issue when they tried to leave. The woman said she has since left the state of Illinois, seemingly for her own safety. FOX Chicago stated that they had not independently verified the unnamed woman’s claims.

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