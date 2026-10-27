Rapper Suddenly Cancels Multiple Overseas Concerts as Fans Left Without Explanation

French Montana and D-Block Europe’s Amsterdam concert has been canceled without an explanation. Rather, the joint show—booked for Friday, Oct. 30, 2026 at AFAS Live—was slapped with the traditional “unforeseen circumstances” citation.

“Ticket holders will receive an email from Ticketmaster with further information regarding the cancellation,” AFAS Live stated in an announcement. All Hip-Hop reports that French Montana’s November 6 show with D-Block Europe is canceled as well. The joint concert was set to be held at Raiffeisen Halle im Gasometer in Vienna. The show**, too,** was canceled without an explanation. Additionally, the duo’s November 4 concert at VEGA in Copenhagen has been canceled, according to the venue’s website.

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Interestingly, while his stop on the “Worldwide Wave Tour” isn’t happening, the London date remains on sale. The city’s O2 Arena still lists French Montana as a special guest for D-Block Europe’s show on October 28. Tickets for that show are apparently still on sale, and the doors are listed for 6:30 P.M.

Notably, French Montana and D-Block Europe are touring on Worldwide Wave, their collaborative mixtape. That project dropped on Sept. 11, 2026.

While French Montana will miss three concerts, the rapper just landed another big honor

There’s no denying that canceled concerts are a bummer, but there’s a silver lining for French Montana here. The diamond-certified rapper opened the red carpet festivities at the Ballon d’Or ceremony on Oct. 26. He performed aboard a red London bus outside the London Palladium.

“Performing before a global audience of more than 600 million viewers,” a press release details, “Montana brought his signature energy to one of football’s most celebrated nights with performances of his anthemic hit record, ‘Ever Since U Left (I Went Deaf),’ and global smash hit featuring Swae Lee, ‘Unforgettable’.”

“The landmark appearance brought together the worlds of music and international football, further highlighting French Montana’s global influence and cultural reach,” the press release added. “With a career spanning chart-topping records, international collaborations, and performances on some of the world’s biggest stages, the rapper continues to bridge music, sports, and entertainment on a massive scale. This historic opening performance marks another milestone in his career, reinforcing his position as a global force in music and a leading figure in hip-hop and popular culture.”

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