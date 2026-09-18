Rapper Sued for $1.5M After Allegedly Smashing TVs and Leaving Manager With the Bill

Being a rapper’s manager sounds like it requires a ton of maintenance. According to Mark Buol, former manager of rapper Lucki, it’s a real nightmare. He took the Chicago MC to court for $1.5 million, alleging that he left him with messes to clean up for years.

In a lawsuit captured by Complex, Buol claimed that their agreement had been breached when commissions and money advanced were never properly reimbursed. Their connection started in 2021, when he would’ve received 15% of Lucki’s income and an advance. However, over time, finances got ugly. Over $200k left his wallet covering his 30-city GEMINI tour in 2024.

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Lucki, however, never reimbursed the finances, despite telling Mark Buol that he would set up a business account before the tour. All of this caused his manager to allegedly pay out of pocket. Personal credit cards maxed out quickly, and any liquid funds he had were depleted.

To make matters worse, it wasn’t just booking the rooms. According to Buol, the Freewave 3 rapper frequently trashed luxury hotels. The lawsuit claimed that a TV was shattered at Nobu Atlanta and left burn marks on furniture from weed he wasn’t supposed to smoke in the room. In addition to other exorbitant costs at hotel rooms in Dallas, Texas, and Tampa, Florida alike, Mark Buol was left with the bills.

Lucki Allegedly Made His Ex-Manager’s Life a Living Hell

After accounting for the alleged damages and unpaid commissions, Buol said he wants no less than $1.5 million. The rapper, formerly known as Lucki Eck$, has yet to respond.

Mark Buol isn’t the only one he allegedly scorned for money, either. Back in August 2026, a club promoter was irate that he spent $60,000 for the rapper to perform at his club. However, in return, Lucki only performed two songs before abruptly leaving. When confronted, he essentially shrugged that he needed to talk to someone else on his team.

“Hey talk to Johnny. I didn’t even want to come here, I already made $100. I ain’t have to come here but they me I only had two songs […] talked to the n***a you talked to. Talk to the n***a you booked it through. You ain’t never talk to me,” he told the promoter.

The club promoter still tried to barter with him, seemingly to no avail. The terms of his contract remain unclear.