Rapper-Wrestler Loses His Job After Controversial Freestyle About Deadly Attacks

Rapping wrestler “Platinum” Max Caster has been fired after delivering a controversial freestyle ahead of his first and last match. Part of Caster’s persona is that he always comes out spitting bars before a match. He’s done it for years, and it was a staple of his time at AEW.

After exiting the company, he was picked up by TNA Wrestling. During his very first match at the promotion’s Bound For Glory pay-per-view on Oct. 11, 2026, Caster made some comments referencing attacks in Riyadh that killed and injured many people. Now, in a statement, TNA has denounced Caster’s comments and announced his firing.

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“Making light of violent attacks is wrong,” they stated. “This should never have made it into the show, and that responsibility is ours. Our thoughts are with the victims, their families, and everyone affected. We sincerely apologize.”

TNA continued, “We have removed the segment from replays and our social channels, and are taking steps to ensure something like this never happens again. Max Caster will no longer be wrestling for TNA.”

Following his firing, Max Caster has spoken out and apologized

In the wake of being fired, Max Caster has spoken out. He apologized and stated that he understood why the TNA President had to make this decision.

“I wanna say thank you to Carlos Silva. I talked to him in person,” Caster said in a video posted on social media. “He was very generous, very professional, even after all this stuff happened. I understand why he did what he did. It’s his show. He’s gotta protect TNA, and I went too far for him. So, I wanna apologize to him and everybody else in the office. I want to apologize to anyone who vouched for me to get that spot. I feel like I let those people down.”

“I’m proud of that match, and I’m sorry for how things have ended up,” Caster continued. ‘And then, for anybody who’s offended, I just want everybody to know that when I do these raps, it’s never to offend people. It’s only to entertain. So, in my mind, it’s entertainment value first. And then if you’re offended by it, that’s your right. So I can’t apologize for anyone being offended, but just know that it’s not my intention to make people upset. If it gets a reaction, I think I did my job.”

“The consequences of everything, I’m accepting that. I can accept the facts of that. And then, to anybody who is asking if I’m good, I’m good. I’m just embarrassed how all this happened. You don’t want it to be one match, and then that’s it, you get fired. But again, that’s the reality of the situation. I’m accepting it, and that’s life.”

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