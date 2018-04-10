Rapper Young M.A Directed an All-Girl Porno

Brooklyn rapper Young M.A is making porn now. Kinda. The openly gay artist behind the 2016 hit “OOOUUU” took her killer flow to a Pornhub set to create The Gift, an erotic fantasy starring seven women and zero men.

She describes the story in a behind-the-scenes video below, hosted by “anal queen” Asa Akira. “It’s about a girl, a virgin,” the rapper, born Katorah Marrero, says. “It’s her birthday and a friend kinda like sends her off to this place where she’s mysteriously walking through different rooms and stuff and finding out, you know, paradise.” The birthday girl walks blindfolded through a luxe mansion with a big pool, a hot tub, and an inflatable swan, and “goes off with whatever she feels is best. I think it’s the perfect gift, to not know something. Like a surprise within a surprise.” Here’s the SFW trailer for the film:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O2VwLhMlnE8&feature=youtu.be

Young M.A is the first mainstream artist to direct a film in a new series called The Visionaries Directors’ Club available on Pornhub Premium—a paid service on the site that’s free for the good folks of places like Big Bone, Kentucky, and Cumming, Georgia and anyone else who lives in a town with a goofy sex name. The rapper was given complete creative control over casting and production and enlisted actresses Anya Ivy, Yara Skye, Zoey Reyes, Jenna Sativa, Shyla Jennings, Gina Valentina, Honey Gold, Elena Koshka, Milana May, and Ana Foxxx to bring her fantasy to life.

There isn’t much information about the finer points of the story, but Young M.A’s description of her type is a pretty good indication of the vibe on set. “I don’t like no girl who is too calm, too chill, too nice. I like girls that get crazy,” she said. “That turns me on for some reason, I don’t know! It turns me on. You can’t be regular. That regular, it just don’t do nothin’ for me.” There’s no real description of the action, either, though Akira does hint at seeing some strap-ons and other toys on set in the bts vid.

The Gift is a one-off, so this doesn’t necessarily indicate a career change, but Young M.A takes the role of director seriously. She said the film should be viewed as part of her Herstory album, released around this time last year. “This is part of my story because there’s some nice little action going on with some beautiful women.”

No word just yet whether or not there’s an answer to the question that’s plagued many a straight listener of “OOOUUU” (The Breakfast Club’s Charlagmagne the God chief among them) confused by the song’s lyric “Damn, she make me weak when she deep throat.” Then again, as Young M.A has said herself of the line in the past, “If you don’t understand, you don’t gotta understand it.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UMJGYtpab3c&feature=youtu.be

The Gift premieres as a Free Premium Video on Pornhub Tuesday, April 10. Watch the exclusive behind the scenes video above.

