Rapsody Trashes the Current State of Hip-Hop Media and Calls out DJ Vlad, No Jumper: ‘We’ve Given It to the Wrong People’

Hip-hop is more than just a genre of music. It’s a rich culture built by music, dancing, and art. However, the more successful hip-hop has become, the more people have looked to exploit it. Whether it’s media tactlessly handling the culture or rappers simply looking for another buck, there’s a lack of intention behind the music and culture that we love.

This is a sharp criticism that Rapsody posits on her upcoming album God Gotta Afro & Gold Hoops. During a conversation on Effective Immediately with DJ Hed, she went over many of the bars tackling the state of hip-hop on her album. Ultimately, she shrugged that the mainstream culture has been given away to people who don’t have a sincere love for hip-hop.

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“It’s a beautiful art form, and we haven’t projected it enough in that way… We’ve given it to the wrong people,” Rapsody argued.

The media aspect in particular feels like it hasn’t been protected properly. She highlighted No Jumper and DJ Vlad as two primary culprits that have sullied hip-hop’s reputation. Ultimately, she calls for a more intentional form of gatekeeping in order to keep the culture sacred.

Rapsody Opens Up About The State of The Culture in Hip-hop

“Why do we go sit down with certain people and give away a story that I don’t necessarily think is protected? I just love this culture too much, and there are people that really love it and care about it… [But] we won’t go sit down and have these long conversations with them. We’ll talk about things that we don’t like vs. the people that we do like. How are we being intentional with our art form and our story and our truth and who we give it to?” Rapsody questioned.

The 43-year-old North Carolina MC is slated to drop her upcoming album God Gotta Afro & Gold Hoops on August 21st. She described the record to the Associated Press as a “divine download” in how it reflects modern society.

“I’m a truth teller through and through. There’s so much that’s happening in the world, so much that we’re feeling. There’s so much we want to escape from too. It was really divine,” Rapsody said, describing the album. “I had things to share, perspectives to give. God had things for me to say as well. I don’t follow friction; I follow attraction. If it was easy, that’s the way it should go.”

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