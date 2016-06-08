Raptors Fan Who Got Ejected for Heckling Refs Shot to Death in Toronto

Sukh Deo, reportedly a former gangster from Vancouver, was identified as the victim in a fatal mid-day shooting in a quiet Toronto neighborhood on Tuesday. Deo was also the Raptors fan who was ejected from Game 4 of the Easter Conference finals agains the Cleveland Cavaliers for heckling the referees.

Toronto police, who have not yet identified Deo as the shooting victim, said a man was shot at close range through the driver’s side window of a luxury SUV in an alley on Cowbell Lane, near Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue, just before 3 p.m. Tuesday. At least 14 bullets pierced through the window of the SUV. Parminder Singh Deo spoke to Global News by phone Wednesday and confirmed his son was fatally shot in Toronto Tuesday.

Videos by VICE

Several members of Deo’s family have had brushes with the law, or are wanted for criminal activity. This includes his father, who is wanted by Interpol for drug smuggling, among other charges. His brother Harjit Singh was convicted for a 2005 kidnapping with members of the Independent Soldiers gang. Sukh was also a suspect in at least one ongoing investigation in Vancouver. Deo’s uncle told The Vancouver Sun that he had moved to Toronto a few years ago and was running a trucking company with a friend and was married with young kids.

Police are looking for two suspects who are considered armed and dangerous.