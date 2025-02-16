Rare Black Seadevil Fish Spotted Near the Ocean’s Surface

Ever heard of a black seadevil fish?

You probably haven’t, and that’s because seeing one is extremely rare, which is why the discovery of one off the Tenerife coast in Spain is making waves.

It’s believed that the sighting is the first time the creature has been recorded in broad daylight. Previously, underwater sightings have occurred. The fish, also referred to as the black seadevil (how badass is that name?), was spotted at the end of January. It was injured, which explains why it was found in such a unique circumstance, and it later died but not before being filmed.

Generally, the fish is located as far as 2,000 meters underwater. David Jara Boguna was the one who photographed the bioluminescent predator and shared the clip on his Instagram. He and his crew were on the hunt for sharks during their research trip when they stumbled across this unique prey.

“It is a true predator of the depths,” he began his post, before going into more of the specifics of the rare encounter. He explained that the fish’s motives for being so shallow is “uncertain” but likely due to being sick or fleeing another predator.

“This surprising find left the crew different and will be remembered forever,” he concluded the post.

The black seadevil fish is basically what you may remember from the “Finding Nemo” movie. Remember when Dory and Marlin were being chased by the bioluminescent predator? That’s what this rare species is. It’s also why the fish has a third name, “The Humpback Anglerfish.”

The more I learn about the ocean, the less inclined I feel to ever go in past my knees.