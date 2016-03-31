A Rare Boards of Canada Vinyl Has Apparently Sold on Discogs for $4500

For a brief period today, an extremely rare Boards of Canada vinyl was on sale on Discogs. Now it appears that the record has sold for $4,500.

A copy of the the duo’s cryptographic 12″ —— / —— / —— / XXXXXX / —— / ——, which was pressed and released on Record Store Day in 2013 as part of a marketing campaign for their then forthcoming LP Tomorrow’s Harvest, was up for sale on Discogs by New York record store Other Music early today. The page now indicates that there are no longer any copies of the record for sale.

There are only three known copies in existence. One one was discovered by a patron in the London shop Rough Trade East. Another was purchased by a lucky customer at Other Music. That copy was later sold on eBay for $5,700. The third copy was also in possession of Other Music, a copy it wrote on the now taken down Discogs page, that it was given “to keep” as a souvenir.

Below you can listen to a short clip of an electronically altered voice reading out the numbers “9-3-6-5-5-7”, a clue to solving the album’s puzzle of a title.