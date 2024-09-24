Dead Volcanoes Could Be a New Source of Rare Earth Metals for Batteries

Magma found in extinct volcanoes across the world could contain rare earth elements to fuel clean technologies like electric vehicles and wind turbines, according to a new report by The Australian National University (ANU) and the University of the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

The scientists say iron-rich volcanoes could contain rare earth elements like lanthanum, neodymium, and terbium. Lanthanum, in particular, is commonly used in nickel-metal hydride (NiMH) batteries, which are the rechargeable batteries used in hybrid electric vehicles and some consumer electronics.

“We have never seen an iron-rich magma erupt from an active volcano,” said Michael Anenburg, a research fellow at the Australian National University and a study author. “But we know some extinct volcanoes, which are millions of years old, had this enigmatic type of eruption.”

Researchers simulated a volcanic eruption in their own lab, using synthetic rocks similar to those that would typically be found in such extinct volcanoes. They then heated them to extreme temperatures using a pressurized furnace.

“Our findings suggest that these iron-rich extinct volcanoes across the globe, such as El Laco in Chile, could be studied for the presence of rare earth elements,” Anenburg said.

Typically, rare earth elements are often only found in low concentrations. As a result, many countries rely on China to meet the demand—a demand that is expected to increase fivefold by 2030, thanks to the uptick in renewable energy technologies.

“Rare earth elements aren’t that rare,” said Anenburg. “They are similar in abundance to lead and copper. But breaking down and extracting these metals from the minerals they reside in is challenging and expensive.”

He said this new report “potentially opens a new avenue for rare earth extraction,” which might allow new countries to become major players in the clean energy space.