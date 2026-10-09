What Is the Rarest Sprite in Fortnite Right Now? (Chapter 7 Season 4)

With Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 only weeks away from ending, many players are wondering which Sprite is the hard to find in the game. Here is what the rarest Sprite in Fortnite is right now and how to get it.

What Is the Rarest Sprite in Fortnite? (October 2026)

Screenshot: Epic Games

The Trick or Treat Klombo Sprite is the rarest Sprite in Fortnite as of October 2026. Technically, all the Klombo Sprite variants have the same drop rate and are equally rare. But since Trick or Treat Sprites just came out, fewer players are likely to have the Halloween version of Klombo.

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That said, answering this question is a bit tricky because there are two ways to define the “rarest” Sprite in Fortnite: its spawn rate and how difficult it is to unlock. If we are talking purely about drop rates, then that would go to the Klombo Sprite and all of its variants. They have the lowest spawn rate in the game and are among the most difficult to collect.

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

However, the Trick or Treat Crown Sprite takes second place on our list. Why? Because it doesn’t actually spawn in matches. You not only have to win a match to unlock the base Crown Sprite, but you then need to secure five Victory Royales in a specific order before you can collect the Trick or Treat Crown Sprite.

Top 10 Rarest Sprites in Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4

Screenshot: Epic Games

As we mentioned above, Klombo and the Trick or Treat Crown Sprite take the top spots on our list. However, we thought it would be interesting to look at the other rare variants as Chapter 7 Season 4 comes to a close.

Our ranking considers both rarity and the difficulty of collecting each Sprite:

Trick or Treat Klombo Sprite Trick or Treat Crown Sprite Bounty Hunter Klombo Sprite Loot Hacker Klombo Sprite Cheat Master Klombo Sprite Gold Klombo Sprite Klombo Sprite Bounty Hunter Crown Sprite Trick or Treat Spooky Dash Sprite Loot Hacker Crown Sprite

Yeah, that’s a lot of Klombo and Crown Sprites, I know! But compared to last season, Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 didn’t have a lot of super rare Sprites. Instead, most of the focus was on these two. Epic also made mastering both the Klombo and Crown Sprites extremely difficult.

Lastly, it should be pointed out that the Honey and Obsession Sprites are both releasing on October 15. Depending on whether the Obsession Sprite is a Mythic and has variants, it could make our top 10 list.

As of today, there is a total of 145 Sprites in Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4. The Override season will reportedly and on October 31, so you only have a few weeks left to complete your collection!