Listen to Rarity’s Abrasive Blend of Punk And Post Hardcore For Debut LP ‘I Couldn’t Be Weaker’



Photo via Kurt Cuffy

From small city Hamilton, Ontario, Rarity is a five-piece punk band that blends together pop punk sounds with post hardcore. And with the help of members from State Champs and A Sight for Sewn Eyes, Rarity funnels the very best from both genres in their debut LP I Couldn’t Be Weaker. The LP features gems like “Hollow” that carries poppunk tones with a mix of catchy post-hardcore riffs that are layered by Loeden Learn’s abrasive vocals. Altogether, the project is cohesive and is steadfast in evoking a range of emotions that showcases the band’s maturity and clear intent to push themselves into the spotlight.

“Working with Seth Henderson, Derek DiScanio, and Sam Guaiana really pushed our musical boundaries and allowed us to explore depths of our musical ability we had never previously hit,” drummer Evan Woods explains. “This album deals with depression, love, anxiety, heartbreak, and every other range of emotion you can imagine.” I Couldn’t Be Weaker officially releases April 15th but you can listen to the whole project early exclusively through Noisey below.

Byron Yan is a writer from Toronto. Follow him on Twitter.