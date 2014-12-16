Rat Brains and Fly Larvae Win Microscope Photography Competition

Galaxies of light and color abound in the microscopic world, it just takes the right combination of creative and scientific eyes to find them. The same week Booooooom published their 75 favorite images found in 2014, the winners of the 2014 Olympus BioScapes Digital Imaging Competition® were announced, a contest devoted to showcasing “outstanding images and movies of life science subjects captured through light microscopes.” Says Scientific Solutions Americas Chairman Hidenao Tsuchiya, “These movies and images have spurred public interest in and support of microscopy, drawn attention to the vital work that goes on in laboratories worldwide, and inspired young people to seek careers in science.”

Now in its 11th year, the competition has decided on 10 award-winning recipients from nearly 2,500 entries. This year’s winners include William Lemon, Fernando Amat and Philipp Keller’s First Prize-winning video of gestating fly larva, and Thomas Deerinck’s stunning snapshot of a section of rat brain. Over the course of 2015, selected pictures and videos from the competition will appear in museums across the United States. Click here to check out the rest of the Olympus BioScapes award-winners and honorees.

Videos by VICE

Thomas Deerinck’s image of a rat cerebellum took home Second Prize.

Third Prize went to Dr. Igor Siwanowicz for his image of barnacle appendages.

William Lemon, Fernando Amat and Philipp Keller’s First Prize winner is a video of gestating fly larvae.

Fifth Prize went to Madelyn May for her image of the cerebral cortex of a rat’s brain.

Igor Siwanowicz’s Ninth Prize winning entry exposes the gearlike hind legs of a green coneheaded planthopper.

Related:

Here’s What Happens When Engineers Hold a Photography Contest

Decadent Mosques and Concrete Arteries Shortlisted for Art of Building Photo Competition

Milky Way, Horsehead Nebula Dominate “Astronomy Photographer Of The Year” Competition